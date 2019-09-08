CDC warns about e-cigarette use after rise in vaping-related deaths

United States (NBC News) – The Centers for Disease Control is reporting 450 people have been sickened across 33 states with vaping-related lung infections.



Three people have died as a result, and a fourth death is being evaluated.



All are believed to have used e-cigarettes.

18-year-old Adam Hergenreder was rushed to the hospital this past weekend, where he was diagnosed with a lung infection.

He’s now taking steroids, antibiotics and using supplemental oxygen.

“I didn’t think that little pod could do so much damage on my body,” he says.

“He’s living proof of what it does. the pictures of his lungs, living proof of what vaping does to your lungs,” says Polly Hergenreder, Adam’s mother.

A new editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine takes a closer look at more than 50 cases in Illinois and Wisconsin, finding most patients were healthy, male and had a median age of 19.

98-percent were hospitalized. A third required ventilation.

The CDC believe a chemical is responsible, but haven’t yet identified a single substance, product or device.

