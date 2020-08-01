CDC: Salmonella outbreak in 31 states including Virginia linked to red onions

National

by: WFLA, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – WFLA, Adobe Spark

CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Bakersfield, California-based Thompson International, Inc. is the likely source of the infected onions.

The company says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the first cases of salmonella were reported between June 19 and July 11.

The FDA is still investigation the outbreak.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10