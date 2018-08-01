CDC: Do not wash or reuse condoms

(WATE) – This one seems like a no-brainer, but apparently, people reuse condoms often enough for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide a reminder not to do it.

The CDC STD Twitter account tweeted on July 23, warning people not to wash or reuse condoms.

We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl— CDC STD (@CDCSTD) July 23, 2018

The CDC provides other dos and don’ts for safe condom use on its website.

DO use a condom every time you have sex.

DO put on a condom before having sex.

DO read the package and check the expiration date.

DO make sure there are no tears or defects.

DO store condoms in a cool, dry place.

DO use latex or polyurethane condoms.

DO use water-based or silicone-based lubricant to prevent breakage.

DON’T store condoms in your wallet as heat and friction can damage them.

DON’T use nonoxynol-9 (a spermicide), as this can cause irritation.

DON’T use oil-based products like baby oil, lotion, petroleum jelly, or cooking oil because they will cause the condom to break.

DON’T use more than one condom at a time.

DON’T reuse a condom.