Catch of a lifetime: Minnesota angler reels in huge muskie

National

by: Deevon Rahming

Posted: / Updated:

COLOGNE, Minn. (KARE/NBC News) — Minnesotan Mark Kottke is celebrating the catch of a lifetime.

“I’ve been fishing my whole life, I’ve seen a lot of fish but nothing quite that big,” Kottke says of the muskie he reeled in while ice fishing on Lake Mille Lacs.

After about a 15 minute struggle through a tiny hole in the ice, Kottke was somehow able to maneuver the 54 by 27 inch muskie out of the water without a scratch. 

“I basically held on as hard as we could to try to turn the fish to get it swimming the other direction and that’s when we were able to make up a lot of line and fortunately got the fish up as quickly as we could without trying to damage the fish in any way,” Kottke says.

