Cat burglar: Thief steals cat as doorbell camera records

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — You’ve heard of porch pirates stealing just about everything, but rarely is a “catnapper” caught on camera stealing a feline from a front porch.

In Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, Vickie Madrid realized something was wrong when her adult cat, named Buttercup, didn’t show up for dinner.

“He’s usually right here. The whole thing is so bizarre,” Madrid said.

Madrid said years ago, the cat showed up on her doorstep and she kept him when his owner couldn’t be found.

When she couldn’t find him Sunday night, Madrid said she decided to review her Ring doorbell footage. She was shocked at what she saw.

The video shows a man walk up to her front porch, bend down and swipe the cat from underneath a bench. He then runs to a getaway vehicle.

“It made me sick to my stomach. Even to look at it now, makes me sick to my stomach. It’s just cruel. Who does that?” Madrid said.

It turns out that cat burglar also had a hankering for milk.

The same man was also caught on camera elsewhere in the neighborhood swiping a Royal Crest milk cooler from a home, along with a package from the front of another home.

“It’s like they were on a Bonny and Clyde joy ride. Who does that?” asked Madrid.

Each time, the suspect hops into a teal or green SUV, likely a Chevy Equinox.

Madrid said she has no idea why someone would want to flee with her feline. All she can do is hope and pray that her beloved Buttercup will somehow return.

“He found us once, and I just pray he can find us again. That’s what I hope,” she said.