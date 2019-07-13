Case dismissed against mother whose toddler son peed in a parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – A Georgia mother is no longer being charged with disorderly conduct after a deputy saw her toddler son urinate in a gas station parking lot back in April.

Charges were dropped Thursday against Brooke Johns who was almost nine months pregnant at the time she got the ticket.

Brooke was driving when the little voice in the backseat said he had a big problem.

“He’s like, ‘Mom, I’ve got to pee. I’ve got to pee!’ I was like, ‘Well, hold on,’ and he’s like, ‘No! I’ve GOT to pee! I’ve got to REALLY pee.’ And I’m like, ‘Baby, there’s nowhere for me to go, and he says, ‘Momma, I’m about to pee in my pants!” Brooke recalled.

Brooke said they barely made it to a gas station parking lot before she realized they wouldn’t be able to make it inside.

