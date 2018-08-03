Cartons of almond milk recalled for possibly containing milk

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Several thousand Almond milk cartons from Almond Breeze are being recalled for possibly containing milk.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a news release Thursday that refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk may contain milk, which is an allergen not listed on the cartons’ label.

According to the FDA, people who are allergic or sensitive to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they drink the product.

The recall affects more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons sold in retailers across 28 states, including Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. It applies to Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

There has been one report of an allergic reaction, according to the FDA.

This recall comes more than a month after the FDA signaled plans to start enforcing a standard which would define milk as coming from the “milking of one or more healthy cows.”