NEW YORK (WPIX) — Rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty on Thursday to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in connection with a 2018 fight in a New York City strip club, the district attorney’s office confirmed.

The New York City native was sentenced to 15 days community service, officials said. Two full orders of protection were also issued for the two victims.

At the time of the October 2018 assault, police said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at Angels Strip Club in Queens. Cardi B argued with a bartender and a fight broke out.

Chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown. Both the bartender and another employee were hurt.

In 2019, Cardi B rejected a plea deal in the case. She then pleaded not guilty later in the year. The rapper was indicted on 14 charges, including two felony counts of attempted assault.

“The defendants in this case are accused of two premeditated attacks on two women working at a club in Queens last summer,” Acting District Attorney John Ryan said at the time. “The victims allegedly had glass bottles hurled at them, alcoholic drinks thrown in their faces and one woman’s head was slammed into the bar. This kind of violence won’t be tolerated in our community. The defendants will be held accountable for their alleged actions.”

