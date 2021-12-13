Car stuck on the brink of Niagara Falls has gone over, NYS Parks say

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The car submerged at the brink of Niagara Falls since Wednesday has gone over the falls after a windy night, New York State Parks told News 4.

A spokesperson with NYS Parks Niagara Region confirmed to News 4 the car plunged over the falls, though a timeline of when it went over isn’t known. The vehicle has been drifting closer to the edge over the past few days. Niagara Falls faced wind gusts of over 50 mph Saturday night as damaging winds swept through Western New York.

The car had been close to the edge of the American falls since December 8, when a woman in her late 60s appeared to have intentionally driven into the Niagara River. The Coast Guard made a daring recovery, lowering Aviation Survival Technician second class Derrian Duryea down from a helicopter to pull the woman’s body out of the vehicle.

Duryea was lowered down with the help of his team, which made the one-hour flight from U.S. Coast Guard Station Detroit, into the rapids about 50 yards from the edge of the falls.

“Once we got on scene, there was obviously snow was still blowing and our biggest concern was the car’s position, was the car gonna move, what were we gonna do if I was down there and the car started to move?” Duryea said. “I was able to open the passenger side door and put myself in between the door frame and the actual car door against the current.”

