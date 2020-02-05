Car breaks through barricade ahead of Chiefs victory parade in Kansas City, 2 in custody

KANSAS CITY (WAVY) – At least two suspects are in custody after a car broke through barricades into the parade route for the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration Wednesday morning.

As of 8:30, police said they don’t believe anyone was injured in the incident, which happened near Union Station at 20th Street and Pershing.

Police, who stopped the driver with what they call a “PIT” maneuver, encouraged parade goers to “resume participating” after the scary situation.

Police pursuit on parade route. Officers have PIT maneuvered vehicle on Pershing between Main and Grand. #chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to gather in downtown Kansas City for the parade, which starts at 11:30 a.m.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.