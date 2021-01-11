Capitol police who led mob away from unsecured Senate chamber hailed as a hero

Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVI) — A U.S. Capitol police officer is being hailed a hero after he led violent pro-Trump insurrectionists away from the Senate chamber last week.

The officer, identified by CNN as Eugene Goodman, was being chased by rioters, but was able to lead them away from an open door near the Senate chambers, giving security enough time to lock it down. Goodman tricks the crowd by going up stairs.

An analysis of the events by The Washington Post says Goodman was able to hold back the mob for almost a minute.

Igor Bobic, a political reporter for the Huffington Post, tweeted video of the moment protesters initially got into the building and were making their way to the Senate chamber. You can see Goodman leading the crowd away from the Senate area.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The man seen chasing Goodman has been identified as 41-year-old Doug Jensen, of Des Moines, Iowa, according to a CNN and several other media outlets. He is now facing five federal charges, including trespassing and disorderly conduct counts, according to news releases from the FBI’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska and the sheriff’s office in Polk County, Iowa.

The video showed a man who appears to be Jensen pursuing Goodman up an interior flight of stairs as a mob of people follows.

Last Wednesday, I was inside the Senate chamber when Officer Eugene Goodman led an angry mob away from it at great personal risk. His quick thinking and decisive action that day likely saved lives, and we owe him a debt of gratitude. https://t.co/meMLbXW8Z5 — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 11, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.