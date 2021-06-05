California’s ‘Water Tower House’ is on the market for $5 million

The home, which is nestled between the beach and the Pacific Coast Highway, has become something of a landmark in Orange County. (Sheldon Ivester)

(NEXSTAR) – You can’t beat the view, that’s for sure.

A unique home inside a formerly functional water tower is on the market in Southern California for just under $5 million — but buyers might want to act fast, as interest has been “pretty overwhelming,” according to an insider.

The “Water Tower House,” as its known, is located just steps from the shore in the Orange County city of Seal Beach. Towering nearly 100 feet in the air, the unusual home is unmissable from those cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway, making it one of Orange County’s most recognizable landmarks.

“The history of the home is amazing, as at one time it was a working water tower servicing railroads,” said Mike Arnold, the attorney for the current owners. “No other house has such a history… It really is the world’s coolest beach house.”

The water tower was converted into a house in 1984, but most recently renovated between 2016 and 2017. The 2,828-square-foot home features four levels as well as four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property listing also details two decks on separate levels, including a wrap-around deck and another with a Jacuzzi.

Additional features include a ground floor with garage spaces, a top-level rotunda surrounded by windows, and even a few “hidden rooms,” according to the listing.

Of course, there’s also an elevator.

Arnold says the current owners had used the property as a vacation rental over the past several years. The home was also recently redecorated — inside and out — as part of a promotion in partnership with Vrbo to coincide with the release of “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.”

The owners are only choosing to sell the home because the city refused their application to continue operating as a business, Arnold claims. Despite this, he says interest in the property is “overwhelming.”

“In fact, we are having to get preapprovals and schedule times for showings,” he said.