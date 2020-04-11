California mass shooting injures six people in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a mass shooting, leaving six people with gunshot injuries in East Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

According to KCSO, the shooting occurred at around 12:26 a.m. in the 3500 block of Pioneer Drive.

Multiple shots were fired at the scene, leaving one juvenile and five adults with gunshot injuries. The victims were uncooperative, deputies had limited information, that is according to officials.

Prior to the shooting, there was a large party at an apartment complex.

Deputies identified the suspects as four black males, driving a white sedan.

At this time, detectives are investigating the incident.

This is one of three shootings that occurred overnight in Kern County.

Latest News