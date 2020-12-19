California Great Mall under lockdown as Milpitas police respond to shooting

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting at Great Mall in Milpitas, according to authorities.
Video obtained by KRON4 and several social media posts shows people hiding inside of stores.
KRON4 is gathering more details and has a crew headed to the scene.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
