California couple comes face-to-face with six-foot long snake in toilet

Elk Grove, CA (CNN)–It was a startling morning surprise for one California family.

When they went to use the bathroom, they found a six-foot long snake in their toilet.

After the incident, homeowner Irma Zambrano says, “I lost all trust in restrooms.”

It was definitely not a typical Friday morning for the Zambrano family.

“My husband before he leaves for work always uses the restroom. When he walked into the restroom and lifted the lid he saw a snake,” Zambrano said.

The slithery surprise was a six-foot long boa constrictor.

“That’s like the worst nightmare is something coming out of the toilet. We’re thinking it’s going to run out and wrap around us and suffocate us, ” Zambrano said.

Zambrano called for help.

The Rattlesnake Rustler came to the rescue.

Glenn Stough of Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal said, “I went in the bathroom lifted up the toilet seat.”

After 15 years on the job, Stough’s never seen anything like it.

“He’s strong, he gets big and he grabbed onto something, but he’s trying to pull me in with him. He was stronger than my tongs and I was about ready to grab him with my hands. I knew I had to get him out of there. Luckily he kind of froze up a little bit and I was able to suck him out of there,” Stough said.

Boa constrictors like this one aren’t native to California, so where did this guy come from?

Stough said, “I have to assume that one of these neighbors is missing their pet.”

As for Ms. Zambrano, she says from now on she may just have to hold it.

“When I use the restroom in the morning, I usually don’t even turn on the lights. Wow the lights will be on. I will take a glance. I will flush twice and then sit down,” Zambrano said.

The snake was safely delivered to animal control.