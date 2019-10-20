Burglary In The Buff: Naked Florida Man steals yacht’s flag

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Yacht Cruises is offering a reward for a tip that leads to an arrest, following a burglary of one of their yachts.

Delray Beach police are searching for a man who pulled off a bold and bizarre crime… in the buff!

Surveillance video from a marina just north of Atlantic Ave. shows a naked man hopping onto a yacht around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 11.

Delray Yacht Cruises said the brazen and bare thief trespassed onto the Lady Atlantic and Lady Delray yachts, then stole an American flag and wooded flag pole.

“Certainly not shy,” said Joe Reardon, the owner and captain of Delray Yacht Cruises.

The crook then jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway and swam away.

“I look at it as the owner, as the kid could have fallen off the third deck, whacked his head on the second deck, and now I have to deal with a dead person,” said Reardon.

The man has a large tattoo on his left arm, along with what appears to be another tattoo on his left hip.

If you know who he is, call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561- 243-7800 or Delray Yacht Cruises at 561-243-0686.