Brown bear struck by jetliner during landing in Alaska

YAKUTAT, Alaska (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines jetliner struck a brown bear while landing early Saturday evening, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane.
The Anchorage Daily News reports none of the passengers or crew members onboard the plane were injured during the accident at the Yakutat Airport in southeast Alaska.
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says the Boeing 737-700 killed the brown bear sow, but a cub thought to be about 2 years old was uninjured.
The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged and the plane remained in Yakutat on Sunday.
