Breaking News
DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse customers can once again access WAVY-TV & FOX43

Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles arrested in triple murder

National

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Tevin Biles-Thomas

(NBC News) — The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead and two wounded.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Georgia.

He is facing murder, manslaughter, and other charges in connection with a shooting that took place in Cleveland, Ohio.

Authorities say a party was taking place inside an apartment when a group of people showed up uninvited. That led to an altercation, and shots were fired.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ZveChP

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10