MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Two men on scooters fired shots into a livery cab, killing a 16-year-old boy sitting in the back of the vehicle in the Bronx late Sunday, police said.

Authorities responded to a call of a person shot in the vicinity of East 178th Street and Valentine Avenue in the Mount Hope neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m., cops said.

Officers arrived to find a victim with gunshot wounds to his head and chest, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, later identified as 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano, was riding in the back of a black livery cab when the suspects riding two separate scooters began to fire shots at the vehicle, according to police.

Gil-Medrano is known within the NYPD and a member of the 800 YGz gang with five prior arrests, according to police sources.

Police believe he was targeted.

The livery cab driver was uninjured and called 911, cops said.

The incident comes amid a violent weekend in New York City. There were several reported shootings on Sunday with at least 10 victims injured or killed, including a 13-year-old boy who was gunned down in a gang-related shooting in Belmont.

There have been at least 795 shooting incidents so far this year in New York City with more than 900 victims compared to 612 shootings at the same time last year with 750 victims, according to the NYPD.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.

Democratic mayoral nominee and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams plans to prioritize the spike in gun violence if elected into City Hall. He is expected to meet with President Joe Biden Monday to discuss curbing gun violence.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Editor’s note: The story has been updated with the victim’s correct age. Police initially said the victim was in his 20s.