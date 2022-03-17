PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended until May, Russian state news agency TASS reported Thursday.

“The court granted the petition of the investigation and extended the term of detention of U.S. citizen [Griner] until May 19,” TASS said.

Griner, a WNBA and NCAA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist who’s been playing the last seven off-seasons in Russia, was arrested last month while trying to return to U.S. after Russian officials said they found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage.

She could face up to 10 years in prison for the alleged offense.

In a statement to NewsNation, Griner’s agent said she was not able to comment further on the specifics of her case, but “can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner said in her most recent post on Instagram: “My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by. I miss your voice. I miss your presence. You’re our person! There are no words to express this pain. I’m hurting, we’re hurting.”

Analysts told NewsNation that they believe Russian officials see American detainees such as Griner as potential bargaining chips in ongoing talks with the West amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The WNBA, USA Basketball and the WNBA players’ union have all shared statements of concern for Griner. Fellow WNBA players and public figures such as Hillary Clinton have also shown support by posting #FreeBrittney on social media.

The 6-foot-9 Griner is a seven-time WNBA All-Star and current player on the Phoenix Mercury, which starts its season on May 6.