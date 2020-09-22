Breonna Taylor case: Louisville police chief declares state of emergency for department ahead of update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is accelerating plans to restrict access to the city’s downtown ahead of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

“While we don’t know when the Attorney General will make his announcement, LMPD is taking the following actions now to ensure the area is as safe as possible for those coming downtown to express their First Amendment rights, as well as those who live and work in the area,” the department said in a statement early Tuesday.

Louisville’s police chief declared a state of emergency Monday for the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Under Chief Robert Schroeder’s declaration, the department has canceled all off-day and vacation requests until further notice, according to LMPD.

The attorney general has not provided a timetable for that announcement.

On Tuesday morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he doesn’t know when or what the announcement will be.

We do not know when the @kyoag will make an announcement, or what it will be. Our goal with these steps is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights, & to prepare for any eventuality to keep everyone safe. https://t.co/S2LlFWgL0A — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 22, 2020

Breonna Taylor was killed in March when Louisville police officers executed a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night. Taylor’s boyfriend fired at officers, who returned fire – killing Taylor, 26. No charges have been filed in her death.

The restrictions, as of Tuesday morning, included police vehicles around Jefferson Square Park and the perimeter of the downtown and limited parking.

On Sept. 15, Fischer announced the city would pay $12 million to the Taylor family as part of a settlement in her death. In addition to the monetary payment, significant police reforms were also announced, including giving officers incentives to live in the communities in which they police; increased random drug testing; mandating that Commanders must approve all warrants before seeking judicial approval.

Family attorney Ben Crump said this was one step in a long process. He called for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be arrested and wants them charged with at least second-degree murder.

“As significant as today [Sept. 15] is, it is only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna,” said Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother. “It’s time to move forward with the criminal charges because she deserves that and much more.”

Palmer also called for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be arrested. She asked that the public continue to say her daughter’s name.

Mayor Fischer said the settlement doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing on the part of the city of Louisville.

“I’m deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna’s death,” Fischer said. “My administration is not waiting to move ahead with needed reforms to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again.”

The investigation by the attorney general and the FBI is ongoing.

