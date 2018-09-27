Boy Scouts of America recalls neckerchief slides due to high levels of lead

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Boy Scouts of America is recalling more than 100,000 neckerchief slides due to a violation of the federal lead content ban.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains high levels of lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The brass neckerchief slides were sold in four styles: red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos. “Made in China” and P.O. number 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 are printed on a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled neckerchief slides, take them away from children and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement neckerchief slide, including shipping.

The slides were sold at Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from February 2018 through August 2018 for about $6.