Boy pricked by used needle at Massachusetts park will be tested for six months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –A little boy who was pricked by a used needle while playing in a Springfield, Massachusetts park will need to be tested for HIV and Hepatitis over the next six months.

The boy’s mother told WAVY sister station WWLP 22News that his first round of tests came back negative.

Seven-year-old Zachary Cloud was playing in Morris Park last week when he was pricked in the knee with a used needle. His father said the needle must have been hidden in the wood chips surrounding the play area.

“I already felt like I could feel his pain. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, totally – in certain ways,” said Charles Cloud.

Zachary’s mother confirmed to 22News that the mayor called her and they’re working to set up an in-person meeting with the city.

In a statement to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said multiple city officials have been assigned to “rectify and monitor the situation.”