Man driving box truck charged after road closure for ‘suspicious vehicle’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WRIC) — A box truck driver has been charged with filing false reports, after church members and convenience store customers heard him playing audio Sunday similar to the audio heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said.

According to a statement released on Facebook, driver James Turgeon, 33, of Holly Grove Rd. near Murfreesboro, Tenn. is charged with two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence.

Craig says patrol deputies responded to a call of the driver playing the audio loudly outside the Crossroads Market in Water Hill, in the area where there was a road closure Sunday due to the presence of “a suspicious vehicle.”

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed Turgeon made a similar announcement at Kings Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church at Jefferson Pike and Dunaway Chapel Road while church was in service,” Craig said.

According to a release, sheriff’s deputies from Wilson and Rutherford County and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stopped Turgeon, who was reportedly driving in Wilson County. Authorities say he was detained for questioning.

THP’s Special Operations Unit used a robot to check the truck, Lt. Bill Miller with the THP says.

“No device was detected,” he said.

Authorities say Turgeon allegedly damaged the speaker system wiring of the box truck intentionally, which resulted in the charge for tampering with evidence.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reports that Turgeon is being booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.