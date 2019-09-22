Bounce house flies into power lines sparking fire in Utah

(NBC) — Gusty winds blew a bounce house into power lines sparking a fire in a Utah neighborhood.

The Draper Fire Department says a business was setting up a Halloween event when the wind picked up the bounce house.

Jeff Nelsen, a homeowner nearby, caught this video of the bounce house up in flames.

He says he ran outside after hearing a loud noise.

“A big gust of wind must have come and knocked it up and put it right over the top of the power lines and that was the big zap we heard, basically,” Nelsen says.

Luckily, no one was inside the bounce house at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

The fire knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers in the area.