Border Patrol agents assist with baby’s birth near Rio Grande on cold winter night

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — One woman received medical treatment from Border Patrol agents after she gave birth in a brush-filled area near the Rio Grande Friday night.

According to a release, agents responded to an area near Mission by the Rio Grande in reference to a pregnant Honduran woman in distress.

Agents searched through the brush and located the woman, who had given birth in a rural area near the Rio Grande. The agents called EMS and Border Patrol medical technicians to the area.

Temperatures dipped below 30 degrees Friday night near the river where the woman gave birth.

Agents wrapped the woman and child in Mylar thermal blankets until EMS arrived on the scene.

The pair were transported to a local hospital.