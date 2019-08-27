Bond set for two charged with “enticing a child”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for the two people charged with “enticing a child to enter” last week.

42-year-old Tosha Slack and 56-year-old Douglas Jones were both arrested on two counts of “enticing a child to enter” Thursday night. Slack was also charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Tosha Slack

Douglas Jones

According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, bond for Jones and Slack has been set at $15,000 each for the enticing a child. Slack also has a $50,000 bond for the sexual abuse charge.

Mobile police say it is still an active investigation.

Over the weekend a mom said two people allegedly tried to lure her son and his friend out of a convenience store into a vehicle.

It happened at the Chevron gas station in the 7000 block of Three-Notch Kroner Road.

“It was very unreal to think of never being able to see my son again and not knowing what could have happened,” said April Teal.

April Teal says her son and his friend snuck out of another friend’s house to go to the convenience store around the corner. While they were inside, they encountered a situation every parent warns their child about. She says a woman approached them at the counter.

Surveillance video shows a woman approach the two kids at the checkout counter and she begins talking to them.

“She literally took her fingers and was running her fingers through my son’s hair. And was trying to convince him to get into her vehicle, was offering him ice cream and candy,” Teal said.

Teal says the woman also rubbed her son’s thigh.

“I watched the video, I saw my son pause, he thought about it for a second. He’s a kid. What kid doesn’t want candy or ice cream,” said Teal.

But Teal says her son left the store to get help. “I think he probably heard my voice in the back of his head because I’ve always told him well what would you have done if this had happened, you don’t ever take nothing from a stranger,” she said.

Mobile police can only confirm the crime happened at that gas station on Thursday, and that two people were arrested.

42-year-old Slack and 56-year-old Douglas Jones are both charged with enticing a child.

Police say they can’t comment on the video, because of the nature of the crime involving a child, and it’s still under investigation. But, they do encourage parents to talk to their kids about stranger danger.

“As a parent, you feel like you know you can continue to talk to my kid about this. and quiz them! When you’re in the supermarket, when you’re out walking ‘hey when you see a stranger what are you supposed to do,'” said Sergeant LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department.

Police say if a child ever finds themselves in that situation to draw attention to themselves.

“If the adult is bigger than you, stronger than you, fight, yell out,” said Sergeant DuBose.

Teal says she knows that’s why her son left and got help.

“Stay vigilant with talking to your children and telling them about stranger danger and what could have happened,” said Teal.

Both Slack and Jones are expected to be in court Wednesday.