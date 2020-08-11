Body cam video: Reno officer accidentally shoots driver after being hit Taser from fellow officer

RENO, Nev. (Nexstar) — Police in Reno, Nevada, have released body camera footage of when an officer unintentionally shot a driver after the officer was accidentally hit with a Taser from a fellow law enforcement officer.
The video showing the incident is available on YouTube. CAUTION: The video contains graphic images and language: Click here to see the video.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports authorities put out the video from the July 26 incident, which led to the driver getting wounded.
The ordeal began when a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy pulled a driver over for reckless driving and called for assistance.
The footage shows a deputy fire his Taser when the driver disobeys commands. The dart misses and hits a Reno police officer in the knee. The officer then fires his weapon, hitting the driver in the arm.
