Body cam video: Reno officer accidentally shoots driver after being hit Taser from fellow officer

This image from video shows the moment where an officer tells another that he thinks he shot a suspect after being hit by another officer’s taser gun. (YouTube)

RENO, Nev. (Nexstar) — Police in Reno, Nevada, have released body camera footage of when an officer unintentionally shot a driver after the officer was accidentally hit with a Taser from a fellow law enforcement officer.

The video showing the incident is available on YouTube. CAUTION: The video contains graphic images and language: Click here to see the video.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports authorities put out the video from the July 26 incident, which led to the driver getting wounded.

Body cam footage: Reno cop accidentally shot man after being struck by deputy's stun gun https://t.co/ejlcGg1DSn — RGJ.com (@rgj) August 9, 2020

The ordeal began when a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy pulled a driver over for reckless driving and called for assistance.

The footage shows a deputy fire his Taser when the driver disobeys commands. The dart misses and hits a Reno police officer in the knee. The officer then fires his weapon, hitting the driver in the arm.

Latest Posts: