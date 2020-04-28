PHOTOS: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC amid more signs of virus recovery

People watch as a formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass in front of the New York City skyline as seen from in Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — New COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state are averaging under 1,000 a day for the first time this month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the data is the latest sign of slowly decreasing pressure on the health care system.

The daily death toll dropped again, with 335 deaths reported Monday. That is the lowest daily tally recorded in April and the third straight day under 400.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City schools will implement a new grading system for the remainder of the coronavirus-disrupted school year.

Meanwhile, jets from Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew over New York City in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers.

The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds conduct “a collaborative salute” to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic with a flyover New York and New Jersey on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The military’s elite flight demonstration squadrons, the Navy’s Blue Angels, top, and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds, perform “a collaborative salute” to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic during the current coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass behind the Empire State Building in New York City as seen from Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

