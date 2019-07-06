Blackface Stunt Angers Judge

HONOLULU, (KHNL) – A Hawaii man convicted in a road rage stabbing showed up at his sentencing hearing Monday in blackface, shocking his attorney and the judge.

He’ll now be disciplined for disobeying “several direct orders” to wash his face before going to court.

Mark Char used a black permanent marker to pull off the offensive look, which drew national headlines.

The state Department of Public Safety said staff members at Halawa Correctional Facility “attempted to convince him to wash his face” before he went before a judge, but he refused.

“He will be charged with disobeying several direct orders,” a spokeswoman said.

