‘Black Girl Magic HBCU Pitch Competition’ accepting applications

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Amazon and the Boss Women Media Group are hosting the virtual Black Girl Magic Digital Sumit.

The event, taking place on August 21-22, focuses on career and business resources for women. It will feature celebrity speakers and mentors who will focus on key topics like financial wellness, entrepreneurship & money management.

Event organizers say that those who are launching a business, need help developing strategies or taking their existing business or career ambitions to the next level are encouraged to attend.

Registration is required, however, the event is free.

Featured speakers include Valerie Jarrett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Jen Bryant, as well as others.

For a full list of speakers and event, visit their website.