Black Diamond Weekend conference available for Hampton Roads minority-owned businesses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)— This Black Friday, you can support local black businesses— continuing the social media #BuyBlack movement.

Black Brand, the Hampton Roads Black Chamber of Commerce kicks off its Black Diamond weekend Friday.



This year, the three-day conference will be virtual. The weekend-long event is geared to promote local minority owned businesses.

“This is a way to expose their businesses, as safety as possible,” said Blair Durham, the President of Black Brand.



Many small owned businesses are struggling to stay afloat with COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.

“One thing, we have seen with statistics is as many as 50% of black-owned businesses may not survive the pandemic. That is a huge number. We work hard to make sure that funding opportunities are available.”

Durham explained, this year the conference will focus education and empowerment.

“The pandemic has highlighted that there are a number of gaps, in terms of our relationships, social, human, and financial capital. Black Diamond Weekend looks to provide more than 35-hours of business development content [with] 60 local, regional, and national experts. So, business owners can get some traffic to their businesses.”

During the racial unrest in 2020, more people have moved to ‘buy black.’ “This year, for certain, we’ve seen so many more organizations and corporate support for the black business community.”

If you are looking to #BuyBlack, the Black Brand app has a growing list of all the black businesses in Hampton Roads.

And it is not too late to register for the Black Diamond weekend. The event also includes information for real estate and the non- profit sector.