Bipartisan group wants Trump to explain Middle East deployments

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A group of lawmakers have sent a letter to President Trump calling for an explanation of his decision to deploy even more troops to the Middle East.

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, said the group is concerned that escalating tensions will lead to unnecessary conflict and casualties.

The Trump Administration said the latest deployment of U.S. troops to the Middle East is in response to attacks on U.S. tankers. Senator Rick Scott said Iran is at fault and must be held accountable.

“This is all up to Iran, they are one’s making the decision to interrupt the shipping channels by bombing the ships,” Scott said.

Senator Tim Kaine said there’s plenty of blame to go around for the increased tensions.

“In part by Iran, in part by Saudi Arabia, and in part by the United States,” said Sen. Kaine.

Kaine said sending more American troops to the region may only make matters worse.

“The United States needs to stop pouring gasoline on this fire,” Kaine said.

Kaine and a bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to the President demanding an explanation for the deployment of U.S. troops. They want more information about the threats posed by Iran and where U.S. armed forces will be deployed.

President Trump said he doesn’t want war, but he does want to send Iran a clear message.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supports the president’s actions.

“We applaud him for actually moving aircraft carriers, moving planes and now moving individuals to make sure Iran does not get their way,” McCarthy said.

But Kaine wants assurance the White House won’t take military action unless Congress approves. Kaine and others want a full report to Congress on Iran by the end of June.