Beshear gives Team Kentucky update on storm damage, COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update to provide the latest details on the aftermath of the deadly tornado that hit counties in western Kentucky as well as on COVID-19 in the state.

Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the counties impacted. During this morning’s update, Gracia Szczech with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced President Joe Biden had made a major declaration that included the eight Kentucky counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren. She added FEMA and Kentucky officials will be assessing other counties hit by the storms to get them added into the declaration.

Biden will also visit the state on Wednesday as part of a trip through all affected states to survey the damage. His stop in Kentucky will begin at Fort Campbell for a briefing on the damage, then he will go to Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

Individuals and business owners who experienced losses can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov. The state has also started a relief fund for those impacted. Those who want to donate to that fund can visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.

Beshear urges Kentuckians to document everything they possibly can before cleaning up because the documentation will be important for applying for assistance. He also asked people to be careful and stay safe while trying to clean up their homes and neighborhood, especially around

As of this afternoon, the state’s death toll from the storms has risen to 74 and the state has at least 109 Kentuckians still missing.

Beshear says Kentucky State Police ask that those trying to find their missing loved ones report to the office building of His House Ministries at 1250 KY 303 in Mayfield to provide a reference to law enforcement for identification.

The governor also said 94 of the 110 employees from the Mayfield Candle Factory are alive and accounted for. Eight employees have been confirmed dead and eight more are still missing. Beshear also said the state is asking the factory employees to visit His House Ministries or call 888-880-8620 to verify they are safe and accounted for. Beshear says the number is only for the employees and asks that others do not call asking for updates.

The governor has directed flags on state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff for one week, beginning at sunrise Tuesday, Dec. 14 until Monday, Dec. 20 to honor the lives lost and those who were impacted by the tornado events.

The state’s last COVID-19 update came Friday evening before the devastating storms hit, with 2,773 new cases and 63 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 810,910 cases and 11,542 deaths. The positivity rate was listed as 8.97%.