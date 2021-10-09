Bear gets up close and personal with Ring doorbell

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A bear was caught on camera earlier this week trying to find its way into a Colorado home.

Todd Mitchem said the bear was captured on his Ring doorbell camera around 3:16 a.m. Sunday.

“So….errr….I mean…hello friend,” Mitchem said.

With the first freeze possible in Colorado next week, bears are out trying to fuel up for the winter.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears have entered hyperphagia, the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation, and are now consuming roughly 20,000 calories a day.

Do you live in an area with bears? Here are some helpful tips to bear-proof your home:

Keep garbage in a well-secured location.

Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.

Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odor. Ammonia is effective.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside.

Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.

Do not attract other wildlife such as deer, turkeys or small mammals by feeding them.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it or make noise to scare it off.

Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.

Clean the grill after each use.

Clean up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.

If you have fruit trees, don’t allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

If you keep small livestock, keep animals in a fully covered enclosure. Construct electric fencing if possible. Don’t store livestock food outside. Keep enclosures clean to minimize odors. Hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.

If you have beehives, install electric fencing where allowed.

Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear aware.

Keep garage doors closed.