Batman signaled to save world during COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts resident got creative while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sean of Southwick created the bat signal in his back yard on Wednesday and said, “he hopes he comes to save the day or year.”
The “bat signal” is from the DC comic Batman where a searchlight projects a large bat symbol onto the skies over the fictional Gotham City to summon the superhero for help.
The newest Batman movie is scheduled to come out in October of 2021 starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell and is directed by Matt Reeves. No information has been released on the storyline yet.
According to Wikipedia, this will be the 18th Batman related movie to be released since 1943.
Latest Posts
- Here’s how the city and community plan to honor the May 31 mass shooting victims
- Governor Northam designates May 31 as ‘Dam Safety Awareness Day’
- Tractor-trailer driver from Virginia dies in shootout with New York deputies
- Deadline for individual income tax payment is Monday
- Lake Taylor’s Newton commits to Pittsburgh