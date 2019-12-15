Bank mistakenly deposits $37M into Texas woman’s account

by: Associated Press

DALLAS, Texas (Associated Press) — A clerical error by her bank made a North Texas woman a millionaire for a day.

KTVT-TV reports when Dallas resident Ruth Balloon checked her bank account earlier this week, it had some extra money in it: $37 million extra to be exact.

Balloon had wanted to believe “someone really gifted us with that $37 million” but she knew it was too good to be true.

Her husband called their bank, LegacyTexas, which informed the couple the extra money wasn’t a Christmas miracle but a mistake. The bank apologized and took the money back.

