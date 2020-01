ADA, Okla. (CNN) — The force is strong in an Oklahoma community….

And it’s all thanks to Baby Yoda.

Artist Brent Greenwood painted this mural in downtown Ada.

As you can see — it features the newest Star Wars phenom.

Greenwood says he created it using only spray paint.

It took him about two hours last Saturday.

Greenwood did it because he hopes to promote the arts to young people.

He says he plans to add more to the mural.