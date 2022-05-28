COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A 13-year-old arrested for having a loaded gun at a South Carolina mall with his mom sneaked a second loaded weapon into the facility where he was taken.

We previously reported that 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes and her son were arrested for presenting a gun at Columbiana Centre Mall.

The Columbia Police Department located the gun while searching the teenager.

Police later learned through surveillance video that Moore-Rhodes initially had the gun and handed it off to her child.

The teenager was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, unlawful carry of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm.

He was booked in the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officers were able to confiscate one loaded firearm but missed the other he was hiding.

The Columbia Police Department called the incident “an egregious failure on many levels.”

The second weapon was missed when the teen was transferred and processed at the juvenile facility but was later confiscated by staff.

The officers and staff involved in the searches have been suspended and ordered to be retrained on safety procedures.