Army investigating Fort Bragg PSYOPs officer who led group to DC rally

Capitol police officers stand outside of fencing that was installed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. The House and Senate certified the Democrat’s electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Army is investigating a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from North Carolina to the rally in Washington that led up to the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Commanders at Fort Bragg are reviewing Captain Emily Rainey’s involvement in last week’s events.

Rainey says she acted within military regulations and that no one in her group broke the law.

Maj. Daniel Lessard says the 30-year-old is assigned to the 4th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg.

Rainey says her group attended the rally but did not enter the Capitol.

The Associated Press determined that the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters.

The AP reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people connected to the rioting.

They include Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The evidence gives lie to claims that the violence at the Capitol was perpetrated by left-wing antifa thugs rather than supporters of the president.

An FBI official says investigators have seen “no indication” Antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the Capitol riot.