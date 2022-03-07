Armed intruder arrested at Joint Base Andrews after Vice President Harris’ return

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she departs Joint Base Andrews, Md. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

(The Hill) – Two intruders drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews Sunday night, at least one of which was armed, according to officials.

One of the intruders was arrested without injury, while another was still being sought as of 10 p.m.

“We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement on Facebook.

“There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the intruder’s whereabouts are currently unknown,” it added.

Vice President Harris and four cabinet secretaries traveled to Selma, Ala. on Sunday to participate in commemoration events for “Bloody Sunday.”

The group landed in Maryland at about 9 p.m. and left the base safely, a White House official told the Washington Post.

Though the exact timing of their departure on Marine Two is unclear, Joint Base Andrews also said the vehicle in question entered the base at “approximately 9 p.m.”

The four secretaries were Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

President Biden reportedly returned directly to the White House from Delaware via helicopter, per the Post.

The motivation behind the intrusion remains unclear. Joint Base Andrews said its main gate remains closed, adding it would post updated to Facebook as details are confirmed.