‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for three homicides in Allegany County and Howard County

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland man is wanted after three homicides in Allegany County and Howard County that took place between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

The Cumberland, Maryland, Police Department first arrived at the 500 block of Fourth Street in Cumberland on Wednesday evening. Police found 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds with “obvious trauma,” determining that she had been killed. During the investigation, officers found that Reynolds’s car had also been stolen during the homicide.

46-year-old Jeffrey Allen Burnham was identified as the suspect in this crime. Police later found that he had traveled to Howard County in the stolen car, where he went to the 5300 block of Kerger Road and shot and killed two people on Thursday afternoon. Police said they believe these victims to be family members.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham, image courtesy of the Cumberland Police Department.

The car Burnham may currently be travelling in, image courtesy of the Howard County Police Department.

According to police, all three victims were targeted and previously knew Burnham. They do not currently know when the victims in Howard County were killed.

Police said that they are still searching for Burnham, who they believe to be traveling in the central Maryland area in a red Chevrolet Corvette. Police said that he is armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information or who sees Burnham or the car is asked to call 911 immediately.