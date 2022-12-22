ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked for help in finding a mother and her two children who were missing Thursday.

The Arlington County Police Department said the last contact Latasha Boatwright, 31, had with her family was at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 21). Boatwright’s 7-year-old son, Jayce Peterson, and 4-year-old daughter, Zaria Peterson, also were missing.

Latasha Boatwright, Jayce Peterson, Zaria Peterson (Arlington County Police Department)

The mother and children last were seen in the 2900 block of S. Glebe Rd.

Police and family members were concerned about the health and welfare of all three. The police department asked anyone with information about where Boatwright and the children are to contact the Arlington County Emergency Communications Center at (703) 558-2222 or to dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.