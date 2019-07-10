Arkansas body shop under fire for offering ‘Bullet Hole Special’

Breaking News
by: NBC News

Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A Little Rock, Arkansas body shop has launched a new promotion that has ignited some controversy.

The Maaco Paint and Collision Repair posted an advertisement on Facebook, citing a new “Bullet Hole Special.”

The shop’s general manager, Nick Fernow came up with the promotion.

“It was kind of a running joke because customers always had some story about how it wasn’t a bullet hole,” Fernow says. “I think people are afraid to really say what it is.”

The promotion doesn’t offer any special pricing but instead comes with a hashtag that says: #WeWontTellTheCops.

“I think people are just scared law enforcement is going to get involved even if they haven’t done anything wrong,” Fernow says.

