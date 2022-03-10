Apps, programs to help you save money on gas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As fuel prices rise, drivers continue to look for ways to cut costs on gasoline. One way to do that is to use apps that give you cash back.

The idea of getting cash back on your gasoline purchases is appealing. Who doesn’t want some money going back into their pocket when they shell out big bucks for fuel?

A lot of the apps use location technology built into your smartphone to help you find cheap fuel and deals that offer cash back when you purchase gas.

Some drivers said they need to stop ignoring previously installed apps as the price of gasoline skyrockets.

“I’ve probably got a few apps loaded but haven’t taken advantage of them over the past couple of years because the price of gas was reasonable,” said driver Hunter Houck. “Now, every opportunity to save money on gas makes a difference.”

One way the apps work is when they are installed, your smartphone will get a push alert as soon as you drive near a gas station. That alert will tell you what kind of discount you can get on your gas purchase.

That app can save you up to 25 cents per gallon every time you get gasoline, depending on the offers in your area.

One user said she’s recently gotten 11-, 12- and 15-cent discounts on gas purchases in and around Raleigh.

There are no restrictions on how to retrieve the money you’ve saved via the app.

You cash out whenever you want, via PayPal, e-gift card or directly to your bank account.

The app also offers cash rewards at stores and restaurants in the area, as well on gasoline purchase.

People have been using GasBuddy online and in app form for years to find cheap gas, but the app also has several built-in features you can access to save you money on gasoline.

The app offers a free GasBuddy fuel card which can save you up to 25 cents per gallon.

You can also complete challenges in the app to earn points and enter the daily prize draw for a $100 gas card.

For some, though, those apps are just unknown technology.

Dr. Regina Sanders said she has never used gas apps.

“I’m a little older than the technology, so I’m not familiar with any of that stuff,” she said.

She operates a mobile veterinary clinic. She said it costs her hundreds now to fill up her truck. She said she’s willing to try a gas refund app to save some money.

“It sounds like a plan,” she said.

Supermarket gas discounts

If you don’t want to mess around with online apps, there’s another way to get gas refunds. Supermarkets like Lowes’s Foods and Harris Teeter also offer fuel rewards at their affiliated gas stations.

Lowes will save you 5 cents a gallon for ever $100 you spend on groceries.

At Harris Teeter, you’ll save 10 cents a gallon or every 100 Fuel Points you earn.

In both cases, you are required to shop at the supermarket to get the rewards or points.