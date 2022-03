FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Apple users may be experiencing issues Monday with multiple products after the company reported a widespread outage around 10:30 a.m. PST.

Among the products affected are Apple Music, the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Business Manager, Apple School Manager, Apple TV+, iTunes Store, Podcasts, Radio and multiple iCloud services.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks reports of online outages, users began reporting the failure started at approximately 9:29 a.m. PST.

iCloud users reported failures with Mail, Calendar and Contacts, among others. A number of iPhone users tweeted about problems affecting iMessage, but, as of 11 a.m. Apple reported that it was functioning normally.

Apple is warning users of “slow or unavailable” service in many cases, but didn’t specify what was behind the problem.

Bloomberg reports that the outage affected Apple’s internal corporate and retail systems, briefly hindering product repairs and other services at Apple stores. as well as communication among corporate staff.

Apple did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment on the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story.