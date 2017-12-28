Apple apologizes for late model battery slowdown, reduces price for replacements

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Apple is apologizing to customers after recent reports revealed the company has been slowing down later model iPhones.

The company says it will not only release new features that will help customers monitor the health of their phone’s battery, but it’ll give a discount for replacements.

The discovery of the battery issues has led to class-action lawsuits against the company in several states. Some users of later model phones say Apple should’ve told customers about the practice, while others think the company used the method as a way of tricking customers into purchasing new phones.

In a statement released on Thursday, Apple stressed that it was never the company’s intention to shorten the life of customers’ phones. It says that batteries naturally lose their charge as they age.

Sometimes those aging batteries can crash, which led to the release of the iOS 10.2.1 software update about a year ago. Apple says the update improved power management on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE to prevent shutdowns.

In some cases, a side effect of that update included lower phone performance.

Apple says their most recent iOS update has fixed many issues that customers were facing, but aging batteries could still be the main culprit of faulty phones.

Those who need to replace their phone’s battery will get a sizable discount come the New Year. Anyone with an iPhone 6 or earlier model can get a new battery for $29 — a $50 drop from the usual $79 price tag.

In early 2018, Apple says it will also release an iOS update that gives users a better idea of how their phone’s battery is performing.

There’s no word yet on whether Apple will give a refund for those who’ve already shelled out the $79 to replace a battery. They say they’ll release more info soon on apple.com.