Amtrak makes major changes due to pending storm

Amtrak has released a preliminary list of service that will be impacted due to Hurricane Florence.

Train schedules will be modified starting Wednesday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, September 16. For the safety of customers and employees, the schedules for several trains will be adjusted.

Information is subject to change as conditions warrant. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.

Trains canceled Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Sunday, Sept. 16:

Auto Train (Lorton, Va. – Sanford, Fla.) trains 52 –53

Silver Meteor (New York City – Miami) trains 97 – 98

Crescent (New York City – New Orleans) trains 19 – 20

Trains canceled Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16

Carolinian (New York City — Charlotte, N.C.) trains 79 – 80 are canceled Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16

Piedmont (Raleigh, N.C. – Charlotte, N.C.) trains 73 – 78 are canceled Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16

Silver Star (New York City – Miami) trains 91 – 92 will operate between Jacksonville, Fla., and Miami

only Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Sunday, Sept. 16

The following trains will operate on a modified schedule:

Palmetto (New York City– Savannah, Ga.) trains 89 – 90 will operate between New York City and

Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Sunday, Sept. 16.

Cardinal (Chicago – New York City) trains 50 – 51 will operate between Indianapolis and Chicago between Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16

Northeast Regional service will not operate south of Washington, D.C. The following trains will operate between Washington D.C. and north Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16: trains 171,83, 85, 164, 82, 88, 194, 156, 66, 65, 195, 156, 66, 65, 195, 157, 145, 99, 84,176, 94, 66, 67, 95, 125, 171, 93, 85, 86, 174, 84, and 87.

Amtrak advises customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling their reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.

Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com.