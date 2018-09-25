Amtrak holds 3-day holiday travel flash sale

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Amtrak is offering a flash sale for the Northeast Regional area, just in time to plan your holiday travel.
Online customers will save 30 percent on winter train travel between Virginia Beach to Boston booked Sept. 25 through Sept. 27. The discounted rates are valid on travel between Nov. 27 and Jan. 5, with no blackout dates.
While there is no discount code needed, this offer cannot be combined with other discounts.
There are available fares as low as $19. You’ll need to act fast, though. This deal ends Thursday.