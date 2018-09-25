Amtrak holds 3-day holiday travel flash sale

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The American Automobile Association (AAA) has predicted that nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Amtrak is offering a flash sale for the Northeast Regional area, just in time to plan your holiday travel.

Online customers will save 30 percent on winter train travel between Virginia Beach to Boston booked Sept. 25 through Sept. 27. The discounted rates are valid on travel between Nov. 27 and Jan. 5, with no blackout dates.

While there is no discount code needed, this offer cannot be combined with other discounts.

There are available fares as low as $19. You’ll need to act fast, though. This deal ends Thursday.

