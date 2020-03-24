Breaking News
Amid coronavirus outbreak, Savannah couple still says ‘I do’

by: Claire Going

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When one Savannah couple started planning their wedding last year, they didn’t expect to change it last minute due to a viral outbreak.

“We had most things planned out, every final detail,” Ted Robinson said. “But we never envisioned a global pandemic.”

“It threw a little curveball,” said his bride, Julianne Watson.

As they’ve been preparing for their big day, Robinson and Watson have also been working on the COVID-19 frontline.

She’s an emergency room nurse at Memorial Health and he’s a resident physician.

“Which one would you say is more stressful?” Robinson asked Watson.

“I don’t know, this week, planning a wedding might have been a little more stressful,” she said.

The couple was determined to keep their wedding date — even if it meant scaling down their guest list from 300 people to only 10 immediate family members.

They also had to cancel their caterer, band and reception at the Westin, which caused a pretty hefty financial hit.

Then, 24 hours before the big day, their pastor told them he could no longer officiate the wedding.

So, they decided to move their wedding outside for the safety of everyone involved.

“I was certainly a little stressed,” said Watson.

“My sister, she’s the matron of honor, she said, ‘So, are we walking down, what are we doing?’ I said, ‘I have no idea,'” the bride explained. “We didn’t practice, we’re just rolling with it.”

The couple kept Saturday’s ceremony to under 10 people, but they plan on having a one-year anniversary celebration with all of their loved ones who couldn’t attend.

“I think it was perfect,” the now-Mrs. Robinson said. “Even though it wasn’t the big day we planned, it was everything that love is about and I’m glad that we were able to still get married and start our lives together.”

